UFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi Full Results and Live Fight Stats

January 10, 2018
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 124 bout is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.)

UFC featherweights Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi headline UFC Fight Night St. Louis on a rare Sunday night event.

Stephens (26-14) has constantly bounced back and forth between wins and losses during his UFC career, but one thing that has never been in question is his ability to excite a crowd. Stephens fights tooth and nail every time he sets foot in the Octagon, even if that ends up not playing to his favor. 

Always fighting the UFC’s cream of the crop and coming off of an impressive victory over former Strikeforce champion Gilbert Melendez, Stephens faces no drop-off in competition against Choi.

“The Korean Superboy” is coming off of a loss to perennial title contender Cub Swanson, but their’s was a Fight of the Night performance at UFC 206 that left fans salivating for more rounds. The loss to Swanson ended a 12-fight winning streak for Choi, who looks to start anew at UFC Fight Night 124.

In the night’s co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort heads into the twilight of his career, looking to put together one last winning streak. He’ll have to be on point though, as he squares off with The Ultimate Fighter 11 Finalist Uriah Hall.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Fight Night St. Louis: Stephens vs. Choi Full Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

               

