               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Fight Night 123 Swanson vs Ortega Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredConor McGregor: “I Have Every Intention of Fighting in 2018”

featuredStipe Miocic Defends Heavyweight Title Against Francis Ngannou in Main Event at UFC 220

featuredGeorges St-Pierre ‘Not Sure’ He Will Return to the Middleweight Division

UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Weigh-in Video

December 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the official weigh-ins for all the fighters competing at UFC Fight Night Fresno: Swanson vs Ortega from Friday morning in Fresno, Calif.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor: “I Have Every Intention of Fighting in 2018”

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 9, for full UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a battle between featherweight contenders, as No. 4 ranked Cub Swanson and No. 6 ranked Brian Ortega try to make a case to be the next man to challenge champion Max Holloway for the featherweight belt.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA