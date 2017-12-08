UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Weigh-in Face-Offs Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the UFC Fight Night Fresno: Swanson vs Ortega face-offs from the official weigh-in on Friday morning in Fresno, Calif.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 9, for full UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a battle between featherweight contenders, as No. 4 ranked Cub Swanson and No. 6 ranked Brian Ortega try to make a case to be the next man to challenge champion Max Holloway for the featherweight belt.

