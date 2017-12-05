UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fresno bout is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

Cub Swanson didn’t get to step in and face Max Holloway when the featherweight champion’s opponent dropped off of the recent UFC 218 fight card, but he’s still the headliner in his home state of California.

Swanson takes top billing at UFC Fight Night 123 in Fresno, Calif., where he meets Brian Ortega. Ranked No. 4 and No. 6 respectively in the featherweight division, the winner of Saturday’s main event is hoping the victory leads to a shot at Holloway when he next steps into the Octagon.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Full Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram