UFC Fight Night 123 Draws Modest Crowd in Fresno

December 10, 2017
The Ultimate Fighting Championship landed in Fresno, Calif., this week for its first event in the city. The fight card was a modest success at the box office.

Fresno turned out to the tune of 7,605 fans at Save Mart Center, accounting for gate receipts totaling $568,290, according to UFC officials. 

There were several exciting finishes at UFC Fight Night 123, including Brian Ortega’s second-round submission of Cub Swanson in the main event, as well as Marlon Moraes’ bonus-winning knockout of Aljamain Sterling. There were four other fights that ended in exciting finishes, as well as a couple decisions that likely vied for Fight of the Night, although that honor was bestowed upon Swanson and Ortega.

UFC Fight Night 123 was already the promotion’s third event of the month, but they’re not slowing down. 

UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos takes place next Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada. Then, UFC 219 lands in Las Vegas on Dec. 30 to close out the year with a featherweight title fight between Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Holly Holm.

