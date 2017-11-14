UFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Following a main event change-up in Sydney, Australia last week, UFC Fight Night 122 is also a card that saw its main event rattled. The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 25, at Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.

Originally scheduled to pit Anderson Silva against Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, the UFC Shanghai headliner fell apart when Silva was again flagged for a potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation.

Coming off of a disappointing showing against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 on Nov. 4, Michael Bisping offered to step in on just three weeks notice, essentially doubling down on one fight camp, to keep Gastelum on the card.

UFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum Full Results

