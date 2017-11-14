UFC Fight Night 121: Werdum vs. Tybura Live Results and Fight Stats

UFC Fight Night 121: Werdum vs. Tybura lands in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, Nov. 18 (Sunday, Nov. 19 local time), at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

UFC Fight Night 121 was originally slated to feature Aussie favorite Mark Hunt against rising heavyweight talent Marcin Tybura. An article that touched on Hunt’s health changed that rather quickly when the UFC pulled him from the fight over medical concerns.

While that situation has devolved into a public tug of war of words between Hunt and UFC president Dana White, former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum was slotted in to take the Samoan’s place.

Following a victory over Derrick Lewis at UFC 216, Werdum took the fight on short notice in hopes of building momentum toward a return shot at the belt.

UFC Fight Night 121: Werdum vs. Tybura Full Results

