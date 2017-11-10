UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Weigh-in Face-Offs Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

The stars of UFC Fight Night Norfolk faced off after weighing in on Friday morning, a day before the action goes down live on FS1.

Watch as main eventers Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis go face to face, as well as the intense staredown between Matt Brown and Diego Sanchez, who are expected to light up the Octagon in their co-headliner.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 11, for full UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis in a pivotal lightweight match-up, while UFC mainstays Matt Brown and Diego Sanchez take the co-main event slot.

