UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats

November 7, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 120 bout is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis has taken shape as one of the most stacked Fight Night events in recent memory. The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Va.

Aside from being topped by lightweight contender Dustin Poirier facing off with former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, the card features several other marquee veterans.

Matt Brown and Diego Sanchez meet in a welterweight co-main event that is sure to be a barnburner, as both fighters have spent the majority of their careers fighting as much with their hearts as their skills. Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski is on the card, as is former Strikeforce champion Nate Marquardt. 

Much like Brown vs. Sanchez, Joe Lauzon vs. Clay Guida promises to be an early Fight of the Night contender, and that’s just scratching the surface of this Veterans Day fight card.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Full Results

