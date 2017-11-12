UFC Fight Night 120 Gate and Attendance Numbers from Norfolk, Virginia

               

November 12, 2017
The Ultimate Fighting Championship released the gate and attendance numbers from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 120 following the event in Norfolk, Virginia. 8,442 spectators attended the event at Ted Constant Convocation Center generating $642,070 in gate receipts.UFC Fight Night 120 Poirier vs Pettis

Those in attendance witnessed a 13-fight card that was headlined by a lightweight bout between No. 8 ranked Dustin Poirier and former champion Anthony Pettis.  Piorier defeated Pettis by submission in the third round after a back-and-forth battle.  He called for a fight between the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 26 coaches Justin Gaethje and former champ Eddie Alvarez.  

In the co-main event, Matt “The Immortal” Brown may have fought for the last time.  He fended off Diego Sanchez‘ takedown attempts and ended the fight with a devastation elbow that left Sanchez face-first on the canvas. Brown caught a kick by Sanchez and delivered an elbow that landed behind Sanchez’ left ear and left the veteran fighter unconscious. 

Lightweight Clay Guida kicked off the main card with a bang by knocking out Joe Lauzon in the first round.  Raphael Assuncao followed up Guida’s performance with a knockout win over Matthew Lopez.  UFC Fight Night 120 featured eight decision, four knockouts and one submission finish.   

