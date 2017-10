UFC Fight Night 119 Demian Maia vs. Colby Covington Co-Main Event Preview (Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Preview the welterweight bout between contenders Demian Maia and Colby Covington set for UFC Fight Night 119 in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida live results and fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

