UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Live Results and Fight Stats

October 17, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 118 bout is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.)

UFC Fight Night 118 is slated for Saturday, Oct. 21, in Gdansk, Poland. The card is topped off by a welterweight showdown between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Darren Till. The co-main event pits Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who is fighting on her home turf, against former boxer Jodie Esquibel.

UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Full Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

