UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Live Results and Fight Stats

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 118 bout is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.)

UFC Fight Night 118 is slated for Saturday, Oct. 21, in Gdansk, Poland. The card is topped off by a welterweight showdown between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Darren Till. The co-main event pits Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who is fighting on her home turf, against former boxer Jodie Esquibel.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Full Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram