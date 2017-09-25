UFC Fight Night 117 Medical Suspensions: Three Fighters Face Three-Month Layoffs

The UFC released the medical suspensions stemming from Friday’s UFC Fight Night 117 on Monday. Three fighters from the fight card that took place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan face potentially three-months on the sidelines. The list of suspensions were released to Mixedmartialarts.com.

In the fight card’s main event, light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux submitted late replacement Yushin Okami by Von Flue choke early in the opening round. Saint Preux received a customary 7-day suspension while Okami will be out of action for 45 days.

TRENDING > Claudia Gadelha Stepping Away After Disappointing Loss at UFC Japan

UFC Fight Night 117 Medical Suspensions:

Yushin Okami: Suspended 45 days due to no tap on choke with no contact for 30 days.

Jessica Andrade: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to forehead laceration.

Claudia Gadelha: Suspended 45 days due to right eyebrow laceration.

Takanori Gomi: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to TKO.

Henrique da Silva: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days due knockout.

Teruto Ishihara: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Rolando Dy: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Keita Nakamura: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Alex Morono: Suspended 180 days or be cleared by X-ray for right hand, and suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to right eyebrow laceration.

Chan-Mi Jeon: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Shinsho Anzai: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Luke Juneau: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to right eyebrow laceration.

Daichi Abe: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by maxillofacial surgeon, and suspended minimum 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Hyun Gyu Lim: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist, and suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to nasal laceration.

All other fighters on the 10-bout fight card received a mandatory 7-day suspension.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram