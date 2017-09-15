UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Weigh-in Face-Offs Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

All 20 fighters made weight for UFC Pittsburgh as Luke Rockhold and David Branch are set to square off in the main event on Saturday on FS1.

Watch as the fighters squared off in front of the cameras following the official weigh-in, including some trash talk from Rockhold and Branch.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, Sept. 16. The first UFC Fight Night 116 bout is slated to begin at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

