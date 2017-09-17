UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Gate and Attendance from Pittsburgh

Following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch in Pittsburgh, the fight promotion released the attendance and gate figures stemming from the event. 7,005 spectators attended the event at PPG Paints Arena generating $396,190.75 in gate receipts.

Those in attendance witnessed former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold finish former two-division World Series of Fighting champion David Branch in the fight card’s main event. Branch took the fight to Rockhold and won the opening round of the bout. Rockhold made the proper adjustments and took Branch to the ground in the second round and quickly advanced to the mount position. He flattened out Branch and hammered away with punches until the referee stopped the fight.

Welterweight Mike Perry made quick work of UFC newcomer Alex Reyes in the co-main event. Reyes accepted the fight on three-days notice after Perry’s original opponent Thiago Alves was forced out of the bout. Reyes rushed Perry at the sound of the opening bell and was hit by a right hand. The two clinched and Perry delivered a knee that landed on Reyes’ jaw rendering him unconscious.

Eight of the 10 bouts on the fight card ended in finishes. It was the third time the UFC hosted an event in Steel City.

