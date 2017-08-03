HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Fight Card

August 3, 2017
UFC Fight Night 116
Rockhold vs. Branch
Date: September 16, 2017
Venue: PPG Paints Arena
Location: Pittsburgh, PA

 

UFC Fight Night 116 News

UFC Fight Night 116 Videos

 

UFC Fight Night 116 Fight Card

  • Luke Rockhold (15-3) vs. David Branch (21-3)
  • Mike Perry (10-1) vs. Thiago Alves (26-11)
  • Hector Lombard (34-7-1, 2NC) vs. Anthony Smith (27-12)
  • Anthony Hamilton (15-7) vs. Daniel Splitz (5-1)
  • Krzysztof Jotko (19-2) vs. Uriah Hall (13-8)
  • Kamaru Usman (10-1) vs. Sergio Moraes (12-3-1)
  • Justin Ledet (8-0-0, 1NC) vs. Dmitriy Sosnovskiy (10-0)
  • Gilbert Burns (11-2) vs. Jason Saggo (12-3)

 

