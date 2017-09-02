UFC Fight Night 115: Volkov vs. Struve Gate and Attendance from Rotterdam

The numbers are in. Ultimate Fighting Championship released the attendance and gate figures stemming from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 115 following the event in Rotterdam, Netherlands. 10,224 spectators attended the event at Ahoy Rotterdam generating gate receipts totaling $900,000.

Those in attendance witnessed Russian Alexander Volkov finish Dutch Stephan Struve in the fight card’s main event. The two heavyweights entered the bout both ranked in the top ten. Volkov overcame having a nasty cut opened up below his left eye early in the fight to finish Struve in the third by technical knockout.

In the co-main event, middleweight Siyar Bahadurzada put promotional newcomer Rob Wilkinson away in the second round via TKO. Bahadurzada dropped Wilkinson with a right hand and went in for the kill. Wilkinson managed to get back to his feet only to be put back down by a left hook. After being knocked down a third time in a matter of seconds, the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 115: Volkov vs. Struve Live Results and Fight Stats

Womne’s bantamweight Marion Reneau finished promotional newcomer Talita Bernardo by TKO late in the third round in other main card action. Bernardo accepted the fight on short notice and showed her skill but Reneau’s experience was too much.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Struve featured 12 fights. Six of them ended in knockouts, four went the distance, and two were ended by submissions.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram