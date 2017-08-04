Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno Make Weight in Mexico City for UFC Fight Night 114

Following a loaded month of events in July, the Ultimate Fighting Championship headed to Mexico City this week for its lone August event. The rest of the month’s promotional muscle will be flexed in promoting the upcoming superfight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who boxes legendary champion Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno takes place on Saturday, featuring two flyweights trying to secure a shot at the division’s kingpin and one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno will meet in the main event after both men easily made weight at Friday’s official early weigh-in. Both weighed 126 pounds for their five-round non-title affair.

Pettis (15-2), the younger brother of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, has quickly established a career outside his brother’s shadow. With just two defeats on his record, Pettis has won his three most recent fights and hopes to use No. 7 ranked Moreno to launch him into title talk.

A rising young star in the division, Moreno, at just 23 years of age, has been rocketing up the rankings. With an overall record of 14-3, Moreno has won 11 consecutive bouts, including all three of his UFC fights. Pettis, however, would be his most important victory to date.

The card also features former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans, as he continues his attempt to reform his career as a middleweight. After losing his 185-pound debut against Daniel Kelly, Evans hopes to get back on track in his fight with middleweight contender Sam Alvey.

UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno Weigh-in Results

Main Card on FS1 (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

Sergio Pettis (126) vs. Brandon Moreno (126)

Alexa Grasso (119) vs. Randa Markos (116)

Alan Jouban (171) vs. Niko Price (170)

Martin Bravo (145) vs. Humberto Bandenay (146)

Sam Alvey (186) vs. Rashad Evans (186)

Alejandro Perez (135) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

Preliminary Card on FS1 (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Brad Scott (185) vs. Jack Hermansson (185)

Dustin Ortiz (125) vs. Hector Sandoval (126)

Henry Briones (136) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

José Alberto Quiñonez (135) vs. Diego Rivas (136)

Preliminary Card on UFC Fight Pass (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

Joseph Morales (125) vs. Roberto Sanchez (126)

Alvaro Herrera () vs. Jordan Rinaldi (156)

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno live results and fight stats. The first fight begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

