UFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno Attendance from Mexico City

August 6, 2017
The numbers are in.  Ultimate Fighting Championship revealed the attendance figures stemming from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs. Moreno fight card following the event. 

10,172 spectators attended the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City to see the night of uUFC Mexico City Moreno vs Pettispsets and finishes. Those in attendance witnessed flyweight Sergio Pettis defeat Mexico’s own Brandon Moreno in the fight card’s main event.

Moreno grounded Pettis in the opening round and had “The Phenom” in some trouble. Pettis kept the fight standing for the remaining three rounds and picked the Tijuana-born Moreno apart with his superior striking.

In the co-main event, Guadalajara, Mexico native Alexa Grasso narrowly defeated Randa Markos by split decision. The two ladies went to war and had the crowd on their feet. It was a back-and-forth battle of wills with Grasso edging out The Ultimate Fighter 20 alum.

The 12-fight card featured seven first-round finishes including a 15-second KO win for Dustin Ortiz that set the record for the fasted KO in UFC flyweight history.

