UFC Fight Night 113: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio Pulls In Impressive Gate and Attendance Numbers

The UFC seems at home in Scotland.

The promotion has now done two shows in Scotland with each one producing solid numbers in live gate and attendance.

The card capped off by Santiago Ponzinibbio’s stunning first-round knockout over Gunnar Nelson drew 10,589 fans in attendance at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

The live gate for the event was $1.2 million.

The numbers are comparable to the first UFC card in Scotland from two years ago, which produced 10,451 in attendance with a $1.5 million gate.

