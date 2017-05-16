UFC Fight Night 113: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio Fight Card (Glasgow, Scotland)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 16, 2017
UFC Fight Night 113
Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio
Date: July 16, 2017
Venue: The SSE Hydro
Location: Glasgow, Scotland

 

UFC Fight Night 113 News

UFC Fight Night 113 Videos

 

UFC Fight Night 113 Fight Card

  • Gunnar Nelson (16-2-1) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (24-3)
  • Joanne Calderwood (11-2) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (5-0)
  • Khalil Rountree (6-2) vs. Paul Craig (9-1)
  • Jack Marshman (21-6) vs. Ryan Janes (9-2)
  • Mark Godbeer (12-3) vs. Justin Willis (4-1)
  • Charlie Ward (3-2) vs. Galore Bofando (4-2)
  • Danny Roberts (13-2) vs. Bobby Nash (8-2)
  • Stevie Ray (21-6) vs. Paul Felder (13-3)
  • Brett Jones (13-0) vs. Mitch Gagnon (12-3)
  • Alexandre Pantoja (17-2) vs. Neil Seery (16-12)

 

 

