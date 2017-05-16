UFC Fight Night 113: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio Fight Card (Glasgow, Scotland)

UFC Fight Night 113
Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio
Date: July 16, 2017
Venue: The SSE Hydro
Location: Glasgow, Scotland
UFC Fight Night 113 Fight Card
- Gunnar Nelson (16-2-1) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (24-3)
- Joanne Calderwood (11-2) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (5-0)
- Khalil Rountree (6-2) vs. Paul Craig (9-1)
- Jack Marshman (21-6) vs. Ryan Janes (9-2)
- Mark Godbeer (12-3) vs. Justin Willis (4-1)
- Charlie Ward (3-2) vs. Galore Bofando (4-2)
- Danny Roberts (13-2) vs. Bobby Nash (8-2)
- Stevie Ray (21-6) vs. Paul Felder (13-3)
- Brett Jones (13-0) vs. Mitch Gagnon (12-3)
- Alexandre Pantoja (17-2) vs. Neil Seery (16-12)