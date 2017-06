UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night Auckland post-fight press conference, which featured several of the night’s big winners, the fighter bonuses, and the gate and attendance announcements.

TRENDING > Mark Hunt Finishes Derrick Lewis, Likely Sending Him into Retirement (UFC Aucklund Results)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram