UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt Attendance and Gate from Auckland

June 11, 2017
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Auckland, New Zealand, this week for its first event there in three years. 

Headlined by home country hero Mark Hunt, UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt drew an audience of 8,649 to Spark Arena, accounting for gate receipts of $1,150,428 NZD ($829,644 USD).

Though he now fights out of Sydney, Australia, Hunt put on a stellar performance for his home country fans in New Zealand. 

Derrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt weigh-inAlthough Derrick Lewis had been rocketing up the heavyweight ranks, winning six consecutive fights coming into this event, Hunt’s experience shone brightly.

Both men were patient early on, taking their time to find an opening for their powerful punches, but it was Hunt that found the openings sooner and more frequently, eventually wearing Lewis down. 

By the fourth frame, Lewis was fighting on fumes. Hunt quickly picked up on that fact and pressed forward, unloading until the referee had no choice but to stop the fight.

