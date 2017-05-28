UFC Fight Night 109: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira Gate and Attendance Figures

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday for a light heavyweight showdown between Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira.

Gustafsson, being a hometown hero, drew Swedish fans out in droves.

UFC Fight Night 109: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira pulled in 12,668 fans to the Ericsson Globe Arena, which accounted for a gate of $1.92 million U.S.

Gustafsson did not disappoint in the main event. He peppered Teixeira throughout the fight, lighting him up at times with a spinning elbow and numerous uppercuts.

He had to go deep into the fight, putting Teixeira away in the fifth round, but when he landed a triple layer of uppercuts followed by a right hook, Ericsson Globe erupted for Gustafsson.

Not finished there, Gustafsson then proposed to his girlfriend in the Octagon. She said yes.

