HOT OFF THE WIRE
Alexander Gustafsson

featuredAlexander Gustafsson Puts on Master Class, Puts Glover Teixeira Away (UFC Stockholm Results)

UFC Stockholm Live Results

featuredUFC Stockholm: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira Live Results and Fight Stats

Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrum

featuredGermaine de Randamie Refuses to Fight ‘Proven Cheater’ Cris Cyborg

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Will Make You Believe He’ll KO Floyd Mayweather

UFC Fight Night 109: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira Gate and Attendance Figures

May 28, 2017
No Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday for a light heavyweight showdown between Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira.

Gustafsson, being a hometown hero, drew Swedish fans out in droves.

UFC Fight Night 109: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira pulled in 12,668 fans to the Ericsson Globe Arena, which accounted for a gate of $1.92 million U.S.

 

RELATED > UFC Stockholm: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira Live Results and Fight Stats

Gustafsson did not disappoint in the main event. He peppered Teixeira throughout the fight, lighting him up at times with a spinning elbow and numerous uppercuts. 

He had to go deep into the fight, putting Teixeira away in the fifth round, but when he landed a triple layer of uppercuts followed by a right hook, Ericsson Globe erupted for Gustafsson.

Not finished there, Gustafsson then proposed to his girlfriend in the Octagon. She said yes.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Alexander Gustafsson Hopes He Gets a Title Sh...

May 28, 2017No Comments10 Views

Alexander Gustafsson talks about title shots, marriage proposals, and his impressive win over Glover Teixeira following Sunday's event in Stockholm, Sweden.

Alexander Gustafsson vs Glover Teixeira

Alexander Gustafsson and Gl...

Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira took the Fight of

May 28, 2017
Alexander Gustafsson - Red Hot Tweets

Alexander Gustafsson Mauls ...

After Alexander Gustafsson knocked Glover Teixeira out, his fellow

May 28, 2017

Alexander Gustafsson Destro...

Check out the highlights from the main event between

May 28, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA