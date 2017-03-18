UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson Gate and Attendance from London

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the attendance and gate numbers stemming from UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs. Anderson following Saturday’s event in London. 15,761 spectators attended the Fight Night card at The O2 Arena generating $2,015,777 in gate receipts.
Those in attendance witnessed Jimi Manuwa knockout Corey Anderson in the fight card’s main event bout. Manuwa, a knockout artist, landed a left hook in the opening round that sent Anderson crashing to the canvas removed from his consciousness.
Ninth-ranked welterweight Gunnar Nelson earned his 12th career submission win when he tapped out Alan Jouban in the co-main event. Nelson hurt Jouban with a right hand and finished him on the ground with the choke.
The spectators also witnessed London’s Brad Pickett compete for the final time. Pickett was on his way to capturing a win in his farewell bout, but was caught by a head kick late in the final frame. An emotional Pickett thanked the fans following the loss.
The event marked the UFC’s first time to Europe in 2017.