UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson Gate and Attendance from London

March 18, 2017
1 Comment

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the attendance and gate numbers stemming from UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs. Anderson following Saturday’s event in London.  15,761 spectators attended the Fight Night card at The O2 Arena generating $2,015,777 in gate receipts.  Jimi Manuwa vs Corey Anderson UFC London weigh-in

Those in attendance witnessed Jimi Manuwa knockout Corey Anderson in the fight card’s main event bout.  Manuwa, a knockout artist, landed a left hook in the opening round that sent Anderson crashing to the canvas removed from his consciousness. 

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson Live Results & Fight Stats

Ninth-ranked welterweight Gunnar Nelson earned his 12th career submission win when he tapped out Alan Jouban in the co-main event.  Nelson hurt Jouban with a right hand and finished him on the ground with the choke. 

The spectators also witnessed London’s Brad Pickett compete for the final time.  Pickett was on his way to capturing a win in his farewell bout, but was caught by a head kick late in the final frame.  An emotional Pickett thanked the fans following the loss. 

The event marked the UFC’s first time to Europe in 2017. 

