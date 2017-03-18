UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson Gate and Attendance from London

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the attendance and gate numbers stemming from UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs. Anderson following Saturday’s event in London. 15,761 spectators attended the Fight Night card at The O2 Arena generating $2,015,777 in gate receipts.

Those in attendance witnessed Jimi Manuwa knockout Corey Anderson in the fight card’s main event bout. Manuwa, a knockout artist, landed a left hook in the opening round that sent Anderson crashing to the canvas removed from his consciousness.

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson Live Results & Fight Stats

Ninth-ranked welterweight Gunnar Nelson earned his 12th career submission win when he tapped out Alan Jouban in the co-main event. Nelson hurt Jouban with a right hand and finished him on the ground with the choke.

The spectators also witnessed London’s Brad Pickett compete for the final time. Pickett was on his way to capturing a win in his farewell bout, but was caught by a head kick late in the final frame. An emotional Pickett thanked the fans following the loss.

The event marked the UFC’s first time to Europe in 2017.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram