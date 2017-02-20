UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Gate and Attendance from Canada

HOT OFF THE WIRE
The Ultimate Fighting Championship released the attendance and gate numbers stemming from UFC Fight Night Halifax following Sunday’s event in Canda. 

8.123 spectators attended the event at the Scotiabank Centre generating gate receipts totaling $783,825 (CAD) / $575,832 (USD). It was the organization’s first trip to Canada in 2017.

Those in attendance witnessed Derrick Lewis continue to climb the heavyweight rankings with his second-round knockout of ninth-ranked Travis Browne in the fight card’s main event. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors.

Browne had Lewis hurt several times in the opening round with kicks to the body. Lewis proved that he’s always just one shot away from changing the course of a fight when he dropped Browne with a left hook in the early moments of the second frame. He later knocked Browne down with a right hand and finished him on the ground with a series of unanswered punches.

Former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks made his middleweight debut in the fight card’s co-main event after struggling to continue to make the cut to 170-pounds.  “Bigg Rigg” looked to have more stamina and movement than he did as a welterweight during his decision win over Hector Lombard.  The win snapped a three-fight losing streak for Hendricks. 

The 11-fight card featured six decisions, three knockouts, and two submission finishes.

