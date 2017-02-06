UFC Fight Night 104 Suspensions: Seven Fighters Suspended Indefinitely

The UFC Fight Night 104 medical suspensions were released by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on Monday. The event took place at the Toyota Center in Houston on Feb. 4 and feature a 12-fight card headlined by the return of “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, against Dennis Bermudez.

Five of the fights ended in knockouts, five resulted in decisions, and two ended by submission finishes. Seven of the 24 fighters that competed on the fight card received indefinite suspensions: James Vick, Curtis Blaydes, Adam Milstead, Chas Skelly, Michinori Tanaka, Tecia Torres, and Bec Rawlings.

Jung defeated Bermudez by first-round knockout in the event’s headlining fight and received a 10-day suspension.

UFC Fight Night 104 full list of medical suspensions:

Chan Sung Jung: Suspended until Feb. 14

Dennis Bermudez: Suspended until April 6

Felice Herrig: Suspended until Feb. 14

Alexa Grasso: Suspended until Feb. 14

James Vick: Suspended indefinitely

Abel Trujillo: Suspended until Feb. 20

Volkan Oezdemir: Suspended until Feb. 20

Ovince Saint Preux: Suspended until Feb. 20

Marcel Fortuna: Suspended until March 22

Anthony Hamilton: Suspended until April 6

Jessica Andrade: Suspended until March 22

Angela Hill: Suspended until March 7

Curtis Blaydes: Suspended indefinitely

Adam Milstead: Suspended indefinitely

Ricardo Lucas Ramos: Suspended until March 7

Michinori Tanaka: Suspended indefinitely

Chas Skelly: Suspended indefinitely

Chris Gruetzemacher: Suspended until Feb. 12

Tecia Torres: Suspended indefinitely

Bec Rawlings: Suspended indefinitely

Niko Price: Suspended until March 7

Alex Morono: Suspended until April 6

Khalil Rountree: Suspended until Feb. 12

Daniel Jolly: Suspended until April 6

