UFC Fight Night 104: Attendance and Gate Numbers From Houston

The Ultimate Fighting Championship released the attendance and gate numbers from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 104 following the event in Houston, Texas. 8,119 spectators attended the Super Bowl weekend fight card at the Toyota Center generating $611,133 in gate receipts.

Those in attendance and watching on Fox Sports 1 witnessed the return of “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the fight card’s main event against ninth-ranked Dennis Bermudez. It was Jung’s first fight since August 2013. He stepped away from fighting in 2014 to fulfill his commitment to his country buy serving two years in the South Korean Army.

Before stepping away from the sport, Jung was the third ranked featherweight in the world. On Saturday, he put the rest of the 145-pound division on notice when he knocked Bermudez out in the first round.

In the co-main event, women’s strawweight Felice Herrig put an end to Alexa Grasso‘s unbeaten streak. Herrig landed her right hand repeatedly throughout the bout. The veteran halted the up and comer’s rise in the women’s 115-pound division, and put herself back in the mix with back-to-back wins.

UFC Houston featured 12 fights. Five fights went the distance, two ended in submission finishes, and five ended in knockouts.

