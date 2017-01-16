HOT OFF THE WIRE
Yair Rodriguez - Creative Combat

featuredYair Rodriguez Wrecks BJ Penn in Hall of Famer’s Return (UFC Phoenix Results)

TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt

featuredCody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw Named TUF 25 Coaches

Amanda Nunes and Conor McGregor

featuredAmanda Nunes Wants to Follow Conor McGregor and Hold Two UFC Belts

UFC Phoenix Live Results

featuredUFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn Live Results and Fight Stats

UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs. Penn Gate and Attendance from Phoenix

January 16, 2017
No Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Phoenix, Az., on Sunday night for the first time in more than two years for the return of a retired UFC Hall of Famer.

BJ Penn‘s return bout was a big enough draw to attract 11,589 fans to the Talking Stick Resort Arena, producing a live gate of $913,372.75. Those figures paled in comparison to the promotion’s last trip to Phoenix, which was UFC on FOX 13: dos Santos vs. Miocic in December of 2014. UFC on FOX 23 drew a crowd of 15,350 for a live gate of $1.5 million.

RELATED > UFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn Live Results and Fight Stats

The UFC Fight Night 103 main event featured Penn trying to make another go of it in the Octagon opposite Yair Rodriguez.

Penn’s return may prove short-lived if Sunday’s fight was any indicator. Rodriguez dismantled Penn with an assortment of kicks coming from every angle, which left the Hawaiian on wobbly legs by the end of the first frame. 

Just 24 seconds into round two and Rodriguez had dropped Penn with a front kick-right hand combination and finished him with a blur of hammerfists and punches. 

Things certainly look bleak for Penn’s future in the Octagon, but Rodriguez’s future couldn’t be any brighter.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Joe Lauzon Thinks He Lost to Marcin Held; Her...

Jan 16, 2017No Comments6 Views

The UFC Fight Night 103 co-main event between lightweights Joe Lauzon and Marcin Held ended in a split decision in favor of Lauzon.

Yair Rodriguez vs BJ Penn fight highlights

Yair Rodriguez Destroys BJ ...

Check out Yair Rodriguez's destruction of BJ Penn at

Jan 16, 2017
Ben Saunders vs Court McGee fight highlights

Ben Saunders Scores Controv...

Check out Ben Saunders' controversial victory over Court McGee

Jan 16, 2017
Joe Lauzon vs Marcin Held Fight Highlights

Joe Lauzon Takes the W, but...

Check out Joe Lauzon's victory over Marcin Held at

Jan 16, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA