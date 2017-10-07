               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 216 Ferguson vs Lee Live Results

featuredUFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats

Dana White - UFC 216

featuredDana White on Not Cancelling UFC 216: ‘You Don’t Back Down From Cowards!’

George St-Pierre shoves Michael Bisping during UFC 217 kickoff faceoffs

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Shoves Michael Bisping During UFC 217 Face-Offs (Video)

featuredKevin Lee Makes Weight After Dramatic Scare at UFC 216 Weigh-Ins

UFC Donating All Profits from Sale of Vegas Strong T-Shirts

October 7, 2017
NoNo Comments

In the wake of the recent tragedy in Las Vegas, UFC has released special “Vegas Strong” t-shirts for sale. The shirts are produced in conjunction with Fanatics, but 100-percent of the profits will be donated to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

Las Vegas was rocked last Sunday, when a man holed up in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay and opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 at the Route 91 Music Festival across the street. 58 people lost their lives and approximately 500 more were injured. 

The UFC is based in Las Vegas and has responded swiftly to the tragedy.

Earlier in the week, UFC president Dana White announced that the company would donate at least $1 million to aid those affected by the shooting.

On Friday, the promotion announced the sale of the “Vegas Strong” shirts via its website. The shirts are available at the promotion’s online store and at all venue retail locations.

RELATED > Dana White on Not Cancelling UFC 216: ‘You Don’t Back Down From Cowards!’

“In light of the tragic events that recently took place in Las Vegas, UFC will be selling VEGAS STRONG T-shirts through the end of October to raise money for families of the victims and those affected by the shooting,” read a statement.

“UFC and Fanatics do not profit from the sale of Vegas Strong products. Charitable contributions are donated to support the families of victims and those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. 100-percent of the profits from the sale of the Vegas Strong t-shirts will be donated.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA