UFC Dips Its Toe in the Boxing World, Streaming Roy Jones Jr.’s Final Fight

One of the greatest boxers of all time – Roy Jones, Jr. – makes his final walk to the ring February 8 at the Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced on Friday that it would broadcast Jones’ final boxing match, live and exclusive, on its UFC Fight Pass digital streaming service.

In the last fight of a Hall of Famer career which began three decades ago, Jones, 65-9 (47 KOs), will face the aggressive Scott Sigmon, 30-11-1 (16KOs), in a cruiserweight main event. The card features both boxing and mixed martial arts bouts and is presented by Jones’s own organization, Square Ring Promotions.

The action gets underway on UFC Fight Pass at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Jones expected in the ring around 10 p.m. ET.

“Ya’ll musta forgot I always said that my final fight would be in my hometown of Pensacola. I meant it then, and I mean it now. This is where it all began for me, this will be my 75th professional fight, and it will be my last one,” Jones said.

“I have been friends with Dana White for years and am so excited for UFC Fight Pass to be streaming this event.”

UFC President Dana White added, “Roy Jones has had a long and distinguished career. We have wanted to work together for a long time and I’m glad that I could bring his final fight to all the fans who have UFC Fight Pass.”

Roy Jones’s prodigious talent first caught international attention 30 years ago, when he was awarded the prestigious Val Barker trophy as the most outstanding boxer of the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games. Turning professional in May 1989, Jones stormed the middleweight division en route to winning the first of many world titles by beating future legend Bernard Hopkins in May 1993.

A year later, Jones cemented his status as the greatest fighter of his generation when he dominated the fearsome, undefeated James Toney to become the champion of the super-middleweight division. An eight-year reign atop the light heavyweight class followed from 1996 before, on March 1, 2003, Jones jumped all the way up to heavyweight and defeated the vastly bigger John Ruiz for the WBA heavyweight title.

In three decades as a professional boxer, Jones’s hit-list also includes Mike McCallum, Montell Griffin, Virgil Hill, Julio César González, Antonio Tarver and Felix Trinidad.

The five-fight live stream of Square Rings’ Island Fights 46 event, will also feature European boxing sensation Ikram Kerwat, who has five knockouts in eight professional wins, plus 25-year-old prodigy Mike Davis. A former New York State wrestling champion and BJJ purple belt under Marcelo Garcia, Davis has a combined combat sport record – MMA and boxing – of 22 fights, 22 wins and 22 stoppages. He fights Montrel James in a MMA lightweight fight.

The event marks the first time UFC Fight Pass has added boxing to its live fight offering. Fight Pass already live streams weekly action from UFC, MMA organizations from around the world, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.