UFC Countdown: Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch (FULL Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Luke Rockhold readies to return to the Octagon and make an example of anyone who stands between him and the title he believes will again be his. But gritty New Yorker David Branch has a similar goal, and believes his 11-fight win streak and multiple titles outside the UFC give him the edge in their upcoming showdown. Go inside the gyms and lives of these two driven athletes ahead of their UFC Pittsburgh main event.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, Sept. 16. The first UFC Fight Night 116 bout is slated to begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

