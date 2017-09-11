                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAmanda Nunes Edges Valentina Shevchenko by Split Decision in UFC 215 Main Event

UFC 215 Nunes vs Shevchenko 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach Doubts Another 2017 Fight, but Has Eyes on Next Opponent

featuredTyron Woodley Willing to Go to Middleweight to Chase Down Georges St-Pierre

UFC Countdown: Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch (FULL Video)

September 11, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Luke Rockhold readies to return to the Octagon and make an example of anyone who stands between him and the title he believes will again be his. But gritty New Yorker David Branch has a similar goal, and believes his 11-fight win streak and multiple titles outside the UFC give him the edge in their upcoming showdown. Go inside the gyms and lives of these two driven athletes ahead of their UFC Pittsburgh main event.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Being Sued Over Nate Diaz Bottle Throwing Melee

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, Sept. 16. The first UFC Fight Night 116 bout is slated to begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: TBD
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA