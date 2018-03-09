UFC Connected: The UK MMA Scene Featuring Darren Till

(Courtesy of UFC)

With the Octagon returning to London in March 2018 UK MMA is in the spotlight once again. In this episode, journalist Nick Peet gives a history of the sport in England, and the impact this ‘Fighting Nation’ has had on the UFC.

The first Welshman to be signed by the UFC, Jack Marshman, relives his spectacular debut performance in ‘My Moment’. We ‘Take 5’ with UFC analyst Dan Hardy and find out whats made his list of most memorable UFC London moments. And the UK’s hottest prospect Darren Till joins Layla in studio to discuss his breakout year in 2017, and what lies ahead as he continues his climb up the rankings in 2018.

UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.