HOT OFF THE WIRE
Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping UFC 199 weigh

featuredLuke Rockhold: ‘I Could Beat Michael Bisping’s Ass If I Modeled 365 Days a Year’

Tyron Woodley comments on Floyd Mayweather fighting Conor McGregor in MMA

featuredTyron Woodley Says He is Training Floyd Mayweather for Possible UFC Debut

Amanda Nunes UFC 215 Pre-Fight

featuredAmanda Nunes Headlines UFC 224, but Not Against Cris Cyborg

Chuck Liddell - UFC 54

featuredRandy Couture Says Chuck Liddell Looks Good Ahead of Potential Comeback

UFC Connected: The UK MMA Scene Featuring Darren Till

March 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

With the Octagon returning to London in March 2018 UK MMA is in the spotlight once again. In this episode, journalist Nick Peet gives a history of the sport in England, and the impact this ‘Fighting Nation’ has had on the UFC.

The first Welshman to be signed by the UFC, Jack Marshman, relives his spectacular debut performance in ‘My Moment’. We ‘Take 5’ with UFC analyst Dan Hardy and find out whats made his list of most memorable UFC London moments. And the UK’s hottest prospect Darren Till joins Layla in studio to discuss his breakout year in 2017, and what lies ahead as he continues his climb up the rankings in 2018.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Says He is Training Floyd Mayweather for Possible UFC Debut

UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA