UFC Connected: Dan Hardy’s Top 5 European Fighters to Watch in 2018

February 20, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the European, Middle East and Asian regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.

Fronted by widely respected sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee, each episode features regular segments and features that cover a diverse range of all aspects within the UFC.

In this episode we ‘Take 5’ with UFC analyst Dan Hardy and find out what European fighters he believes are ones to watch in 2018.

In ‘Fighter Focus’ we head to Swansea and hear from the first Welshman to ever compete in the UFC – Brett Johns.

Swedish superstar Alexander Gustafsson gives us an in-depth description of what its like to live by the ‘Warrior Code’.

And UFC commentator John Gooden goes ‘One-on-One’ with top light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa as he prepares for another huge year inside the Octagon.

               

