HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey receives her 6th degree black belt in Judo

featuredRonda Rousey Addresses Women’s Equality While Receiving 6th Degree Black Belt in Judo

Cris Cyborg with UFC belt at UFC 222 post-fight press conference

featuredUFC 222 Fighter Salaries: Cris Cyborg Takes Home Half a Million for Little More Than 3 Minutes

Max Holloway in an exclusive interview with MMAWeekly.com at the Arnolds

featuredMax Holloway Responds to Conor McGregor, Hints at Possible Move to Lightweight

Cris Cyborg in the Octagon at UFC 222

featuredCris Cyborg Destroys Yana Kunitskaya and Now She’s Waiting on Amanda Nunes

UFC Confirms Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee, Several Other Bouts for Atlantic City

March 6, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC returns to Atlantic City, N.J. with an action-packed card, headlined by a thrilling lightweight contenders’ bout between Top 10 ranked Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BARBOZA vs. LEE takes place Saturday, April 21 from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and will air live on FS1. The event comes as a result of a partnership with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA).

A dangerous Muay Thai striker, Barboza (19-5, fighting out of Toms River, N.J. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims to continue his ascent up the 155-pound rankings. Known for his spectacular knockouts, Barboza holds impressive victories over Gilbert Melendez, Anthony Pettis and Beneil Dariush. His stunning spinning heel kick KO win against Terry Etim has remained a fixture in UFC highlight reels. Barboza now looks to return to the win column following a gutsy loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in December.

UFC Fight Night 128 Edson Barboza vs Kevin LeeStanding in his way is Lee (16-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.), who is gunning for another opportunity at UFC gold. During his run, ‘The Motown Phenom’ has picked up sensational victories over Michael Chiesa, Francisco Trinaldo and Jake Matthews. As charismatic outside the Octagon as he is skilled inside it, Lee came close to capturing the interim lightweight championship last October. He now plans to use Barboza as a stepping stone back into the title mix.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BARBOZA vs. LEE will also feature a clash between talented wrestlers and light heavyweight contenders, as New Jersey resident and No.9-ranked Corey Anderson looks to blow the roof off Boardwalk Hall when he meets No.10 Patrick Cummins.

A NCAA Division III wrestler with heavy ground-and-pound, Anderson (10-4, fighting out of Robbinsville, N.J.) looks to kick off 2018 with a dominant victory. Over the course of his UFC stint, he’s delivered impressive wins against Sean O’Connell, Fabio Maldonado and Jan Błachowicz. Anderson now aims to get back on track and resume his run up the 205-pound rankings.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Isn’t Finished Yet: ‘I Think I Will Fight Again’

Following a strong 2017, Cummins (10-4, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla.) is gunning for his third consecutive win. The NCAA Division I wrestler has bested Gian Villante, Jan Błachowicz and Rafael Cavalcante during his UFC tenure. Cummins is now poised to build on his momentum and make a dash towards the light heavyweight title picture.

UFC Fight Night 128 Fight Card

  • Edson Barboza (19-5) vs. Kevin Lee (16-4)
  • Corey Anderson (9-4) vs. Patrick Cummins (10-4)
  • David Branch (21-4) vs. Thiago Santos (17-5)
  • Ryan LaFlare (13-2) vs. Alex Garcia (15-4)
  • Aljamain Sterling (14-3) vs. Brett Johns (15-0)
  • Jim Miller (28-11, 1NC) vs. Dan Hooker (16-7)
  • Magomed Bibulatov (14-1) vs. Ulka Sasaki (20-5-2)
  • Siyar Bahadurzada (23-6-1) vs. Luan Chagas (15-2-1)
  • Tony Martin (12-4) vs. Keita Nakamura (33-8-2 1NC)
  • Merab Dvalishvili (7-3) vs. Augusto Mendes (6-2)
  • Leslie Smith (10-7-1) vs. Aspen Ladd (6-0)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA