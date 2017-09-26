UFC Champ Tyron Woodley Drops MLK on NFL Kneelers

While he didn’t add a lot of context to his post, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley recently weighed in on the NFL kneeling controversy.

If you’ve been under a rock for the past few days (or don’t do Facebook or TV or generally interact with others), you may not be aware that there is a major firestorm swirling around the National Football League.

While the origins of the protest during the national anthem of NFL games in the United States began as a way to make a statement about a perceived disparity in police treatment of minorities and continued discrimination in the country, the protest was amplified over this past weekend, primarily in response to a recent comment by President Donald Trump.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired!'” Trump said.

That sparked a number of players and teams to consider a response. Many more players than usual kneeled over the weekend during the anthem and many locked arms with their teammates and coaches in a show of unity, primarily in response to the President’s comment.

Amidst many other responses both in and outside the NFL, there have been a number of prominent athletes making their feelings known. Even the world of mixed martial arts, which doesn’t often get overly political has its outspoken members. Among them is the UFC welterweight champion.

Woodley, while making an obvious statement, didn’t get overly wordy about his stance. He simply quoted highly respected civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., who said, “The time is always right to do what is right.”

The words are powerful, but so is the image that accompanied the quote – which showed a kneeling, praying King – giving much more context to Woodley’s post.

There has yet to be a true resolution to the protest, which is currently in the midst of a fiery conversation between opposing factors. It’s sure to be a conversation that burns brightly for some time to come.

“The time is always right to do what is right.” —Martin Luther King, Jr. A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@twooodley) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

