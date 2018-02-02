UFC Champ Max Holloway Inks Endorsement Deal with Budweiser

The king of the featherweights is teaming up with the king of beers.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has inked an endorsement deal with Budweiser following a highly successful 2017 campaign that saw him win the belt by defeating Jose Aldo and then repeating that same performance six months later in his first title defense.

Holloway has quickly become one of the most talked about athletes on the UFC roster with an incredible 12-fight win streak as he now stands proud as the 145-pound champion as well.

“Budweiser is one of the most recognized brands in the world and aligns itself with all major sports in the country. We are very excited to have a partnership between them and Max,” Holloway’s manager Brian Butler from Suckerpunch Entertainment said when speaking to MMAWeekly.

“It was a lot of work by both parties to make this deal happen and we couldn’t be more excited to have the king of beers on board with “Team Blessed MMA”, the king of the islands.”

Funny enough, Holloway didn’t find out that he secured the endorsement with Budweiser by a phone call or even an email.

Instead, Holloway’s manager decided to have some fun by posting a video on Instagram letting him know that Budweiser had officially signed on to support him in his career.

“Even though both sides were very excited to ink this deal there were a lot of little legalities that had to be aligned in order to actually close the deal. It ended up taking significantly longer than expected to close and kind of became an inside joke between Max and I, as I would joke with him by saying, “it was a done deal”,” Butler said.

“The folks at Budweiser were in on it too and thought it was a funny way to break the news to Max via my corny video on Instagram.”

Only a few UFC athletes have secured endorsement deals of this kind as Holloway joins the Budweiser family alongside fighters such as Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.