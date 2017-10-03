UFC Champ Cody Garbrandt’s Harrowing Account of Friend Being Shot at Las Vegas Concert (Video)



Following Sunday’s tragic shooting in Las Vegas, it was expected that there would be connections between the mixed martial arts world and the events that unfolded.

Las Vegas is the home of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and frequently plays host to numerous other MMA promotions from around the globe. There is also a high concentration of fighters that live in the city or visit frequently due to the number of events held there and the available facilities.

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt luckily was not at the Route 91 Music Festival on Sunday when a shooter rained down bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street, but he was unfortunate enough to have a close friend in attendance.

Not only was Garbrandt’s friend in attendance at the concert during the attack, she was one of the more than 500 individuals that were injured.

In the above video, Garbrandt details his friend’s harrowing experience and how she suffered not one, but two bullet wounds. Despite her injuries, luckily, she will recover.

Garbrandt will be in the Las Vegas this week to promote his fight with TJ Dillashaw at UFC 217 in November, but hopes to spend a portion of his time giving back to the community that he frequents, including the blood drive efforts and to raise awareness for the victims of the tragedy.

