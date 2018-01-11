UFC Champ Amanda Nunes Joins Invicta FC Athlete Development Team

Invicta Fighting Championships today announced the addition of current UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes to its athlete development team.

Nunes will join a team tasked with further solidifying the deepest roster in women’s MMA. The agreement’s core responsibilities will include assisting with the matchmaking process to create compelling fight cards and identifying the champions of tomorrow, specifically scouting talent in Brazil and the southeastern United States.

“I’ve known and worked with Amanda for a long time, going all the way back to our Strikeforce days,” said Invicta FC President Shannon Knapp. “She was already part of the Invicta family, but now it’s official; now it’s on paper.

“I can’t think of a better ambassador for the sport and our organization.”

After nearly a decade in the sport – including stints with Strikeforce, Invicta FC and the UFC – Nunes captured gold in 2016, defeating Miesha Tate at UFC 200 to become UFC women’s bantamweight champion. Her career resume features wins over many of MMA’s best including Tate, Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Sara McMann, Germaine de Randamie, Vanessa Porto, Shayna Baszler and Julia Budd.

“I’ve been very fortunate throughout my career to fight for the best organizations in the world,” said Nunes. “In my new position, I hope to be able to use my experience as a fighter and a champion to help groom the next generation. I’m honored to be a part of their journey at Invicta.”

The appointment is effective immediately. In her first official duty, “The Lioness” will be front and center tomorrow, overseeing the athletes of Invicta FC 27 as they weigh in and square off.

She’ll also be in the house this Saturday, Saturday, Jan. 13, when Invicta returns to Scottish Rite Temple for Invicta FC 27, headlined by returning veteran Sarah Kaufman (18-4, 1 NC) taking on former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion Pannie “Banzai” Kianzad (8-2).