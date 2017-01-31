UFC Champ Amanda Nunes Issues Apology to Ronda Rousey

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes recently solidified her position atop the division by derailing former champ Ronda Rousey‘s comeback.

Nunes, however, made a few comments following the fight that she’d now like to apologize for.

While Nunes did not specify the comments she was referring too, she had called Rousey overrated amongst other things, never really going too far over the top with her comments. It was enough in her own mind to issue an apology though.

“Let me take a moment to explain myself. I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda. I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do,” Nunes wrote on Instagram.

“I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women.”

