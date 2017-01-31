HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey - US Flag

featuredDana White Says Ronda Rousey is Probably Done Fighting

Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredConor McGregor Intends to Settle Up with Vegas Commission and Get Boxing License

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads with UFC Would Be an Epic Fall

Valentina Shevchenko

featuredValentina Shevchenko Taps Out Julianna Pena in Headliner (UFC Denver Results)

UFC Champ Amanda Nunes Issues Apology to Ronda Rousey

January 31, 2017
No Comments

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes recently solidified her position atop the division by derailing former champ Ronda Rousey‘s comeback. 

Nunes, however, made a few comments following the fight that she’d now like to apologize for.

While Nunes did not specify the comments she was referring too, she had called Rousey overrated amongst other things, never really going too far over the top with her comments. It was enough in her own mind to issue an apology though. 

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post“Let me take a moment to explain myself. I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda. I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do,” Nunes wrote on Instagram.

“I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women.”

RELATED > Dana White Wants Amanda Nunes to Pump the Breaks on Featherweight Title Talk

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC Issues Statement Addressing Controversial...

Jan 31, 2017No Comments26 Views

The UFC issued a statement addressing U.S. President Trump's recent executive order instituting a travel ban.

Dana White Addresses Tito O...

Was Tito Ortiz's final fight a work? Was the

Jan 31, 2017
Ronda Rousey - US Flag

Dana White Says Ronda Rouse...

After losing back-to-back bouts for the first time in

Jan 31, 2017
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 193 scrum

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Shoots D...

UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk shot down rumors of

Jan 31, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA