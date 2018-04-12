UFC Celebrates 25th Anniversary by Offering 25 Fans a Trip to Its Anniversary Event

UFC on Thursday announced the launch of its ‘Faces of UFC’ campaign to celebrate the global brand’s passionate fan base as it commemorates its 25th anniversary in 2018.

“In just 25 years, we’ve built a revolution, and we couldn’t have done it without our fans,” UFC President Dana White said. “For our 25th anniversary, we want to celebrate all the believers by hearing your UFC stories. If you became a fan of UFC because of a fighter, a love of martial arts or just because fighting’s in your DNA, we want to hear your favorite UFC memory, first fight or how UFC has inspired you.”

The ‘Faces of UFC’ campaign will feature an exciting sweepstakes that will be offered to UFC fans 18 years and older in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom, who want to share their personal UFC fan stories. The sweepstakes begins on Thursday, April 19 and ends on Saturday, September 29. On Monday, October 1, 25 winners will be selected and awarded the ultimate prize — an exclusive trip to the UFC 25th Anniversary event on Saturday, November 10.

To enter the ‘Faces of UFC’ sweepstakes, fans must submit their online registration at UFC25YEARS.com, where they can also upload a photo and short description detailing their UFC fan story. Examples may include their first UFC memory or favorite UFC moment. Pre-registration for the ‘Faces of UFC’ sweepstakes opens on Thursday, April 12 at UFC25YEARS.com.

On Thursday, April 19, UFC25YEARS.com will officially launch as the ‘Faces of UFC’ engagement hub, featuring personal fan stories, unique UFC videos, UFC trivia, and more. Fans can also receive additional sweepstakes entries for watching videos and answering trivia questions on the engagement hub.

Fans are encouraged to also share their UFC stories on their individual Twitter or Instagram accounts by posting a photo and description with the following hashtags from their specific country:

U.S. – #UFC25Years #Sweepstakes

Canada – #UFC25Years #PrizeDrawCA

U.K. – #UFC25Years #PrizeDrawUK

Ireland – #UFC25Years #PrizeDrawIE

Mexico – #UFC25Anos #MX

For more information, please visit UFC25YEARS.com. Stay tuned for more information regarding separate fan activations in additional regions around the world.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF CANADA (EXCLUDING QUEBEC), IRELAND, MEXICO, THE UNITED KINGDOM, & THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 OR OLDER. VOID in Quebec & WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 29–Sept-18. For Official Rules, and complete details, visit UFC25Years.com. 25 Prizes Offered (20 to US residents, 2 to UK residents & 1 each to CA, MX and IE) Prize valued at approximately 3,400USD, $4,270CAD, £3500, €3950, or 90,825 MXN. Sponsor: Zuffa, LLC, dba the Ultimate Fighting Championship.