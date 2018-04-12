HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier UFC 208

featuredDustin Poirier: ‘I Believe I Will Be the No. 1 Contender When I Finish Justin Gaethje’

Colby Covington weigh-in

featuredColby Covington: ‘Paper Champ’ Tyron Woodley Is Doing Everything But Fighting Right Now

Brock Lesnar - blur

featuredDid Brock Lesnar Nix UFC Return by Re-Signing with WWE?

Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Accepts UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation Sanction, but Will Soon Be Eligible to Fight

UFC Celebrates 25th Anniversary by Offering 25 Fans a Trip to Its Anniversary Event

April 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC on Thursday announced the launch of its ‘Faces of UFC’ campaign to celebrate the global brand’s passionate fan base as it commemorates its 25th anniversary in 2018.

“In just 25 years, we’ve built a revolution, and we couldn’t have done it without our fans,” UFC President Dana White said. “For our 25th anniversary, we want to celebrate all the believers by hearing your UFC stories. If you became a fan of UFC because of a fighter, a love of martial arts or just because fighting’s in your DNA, we want to hear your favorite UFC memory, first fight or how UFC has inspired you.”

The ‘Faces of UFC’ campaign will feature an exciting sweepstakes that will be offered to UFC fans 18 years and older in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom, who want to share their personal UFC fan stories. The sweepstakes begins on Thursday, April 19 and ends on Saturday, September 29. On Monday, October 1, 25 winners will be selected and awarded the ultimate prize — an exclusive trip to the UFC 25th Anniversary event on Saturday, November 10.

Faces of UFCTo enter the ‘Faces of UFC’ sweepstakes, fans must submit their online registration at UFC25YEARS.com, where they can also upload a photo and short description detailing their UFC fan story. Examples may include their first UFC memory or favorite UFC moment. Pre-registration for the ‘Faces of UFC’ sweepstakes opens on Thursday, April 12 at UFC25YEARS.com.

On Thursday, April 19, UFC25YEARS.com will officially launch as the ‘Faces of UFC’ engagement hub, featuring personal fan stories, unique UFC videos, UFC trivia, and more. Fans can also receive additional sweepstakes entries for watching videos and answering trivia questions on the engagement hub.

Fans are encouraged to also share their UFC stories on their individual Twitter or Instagram accounts by posting a photo and description with the following hashtags from their specific country:

  • U.S. – #UFC25Years #Sweepstakes
  • Canada – #UFC25Years #PrizeDrawCA
  • U.K. – #UFC25Years #PrizeDrawUK
  • Ireland – #UFC25Years #PrizeDrawIE
  • Mexico – #UFC25Anos #MX

For more information, please visit UFC25YEARS.com. Stay tuned for more information regarding separate fan activations in additional regions around the world.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan and Bas Rutten Discuss Conor McGregor’s Rampage and the Potential Outcome

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF CANADA (EXCLUDING QUEBEC), IRELAND, MEXICO, THE UNITED KINGDOM, & THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 OR OLDER.  VOID in Quebec & WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 29–Sept-18. For Official Rules, and complete details, visit UFC25Years.com.  25 Prizes Offered (20 to US residents, 2 to UK residents & 1 each to CA, MX and IE) Prize valued at approximately 3,400USD, $4,270CAD, £3500, €3950, or 90,825 MXN. Sponsor: Zuffa, LLC, dba the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA