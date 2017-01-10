UFC Cancels March 3 Event in Las Vegas

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has canceled its planned March 3 event in Las Vegas.

The promotion was planning on doubling down in Las Vegas to kick off March, but announced on Monday night that it won’t happen.

The plan was for a Fight Night event on Friday, March 3, that would air on the UFC Fight Pass digital subscription channel, which would serve as a lead-in to Saturday’s UFC 209 event at T-Mobile Arena. There had not yet been any announced bouts for the March 3 date.

UFC Fight Night 106 marks the second event of 2017 that the promotion has nixed. UFC 208 was originally slated for Jan. 21 in Anaheim, Calif., but a drought in pay-per-view worthy headlining bouts contributed to the promotion’s decision to cancel the Jan. 21 date and rename its Feb. 11 event in Brooklyn as UFC 208.

Anaheim is still on the UFC’s agenda, but the pay-per-view in that city was moved to Aug. 5. Company officials, in announcing the cancellation of the March 3 date, also noted that the Las Vegas-based Fight Night event would be moved to later date.

