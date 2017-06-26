UFC Cancels August Pay-Per-View Event

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 26, 2017
UFC announced on Monday that the fight promotion has removed a planned August pay-per-view event from its schedule. The event was supposed to be UFC 215. UFC 215 will now take place on September 9 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The September date in Edmonton was originally supposed to be UFC 216. It was renumbered as UFC 215. The headlining bout for the fight card has not yet been announced.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Coach Believes He Has Many Advantages Over Floyd Mayweather

The August event was rumored to be headlined by flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson against former bantamweight titleholder T.J. Dillashaw, but that fight fell through. Instead, Dillashaw is focused on recapturing the 135-pound title against champion Cody Garbrandt later this year.

It’s the second time the fight promotion has cancelled a PPV this year. A January event set to take place in Anaheim, Calif., was  moved to July 29.  That event is now UFC 214 headlined by light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones

