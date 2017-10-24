UFC Broadcaster Joe Rogan Making His Studio Great Again

Aside from being a longtime member of the UFC’s broadcast team and in-Octagon interviewer, Joe Rogan has a very popular podcast.

Episodes of “The Joe Rogan” experience frequently blast past the 1-million-views mark on YouTube.

Despite being a rabid fight fan, Rogan and friends not only talk about the UFC and mixed martial arts. Rogan’s podcast touches an any number of topics and nothing is off limits. Aside from hosting the likes of Ronda Rousey and Jon Jones on the podcast, Rogan has included the likes of Lance Armstrong, Russel Brand, Jamie Foxx, Guy Ritchie, and any other number of guests in his studio.

That studio, however, is getting a bit of a makeover, however. Well, makeover, might be a bit strong. The studio is getting an added touch of American flair with the addition of a “sweet metal flag,” according to Rogan, who seemed rather excited for the addition.

The studio just got a whole lot more ‘Merica. @ironmountaindesigns built us a sweet metal flag A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) on Oct 24, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

