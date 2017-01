UFC Bantamweight Champ Amanda Nunes Wants to Go to 145 Pounds

Though she holds the UFC women’s bantamweight championship, Amanda Nunes isn’t focused on Valentina Shevchenko or Julianna Pena or any other 135-pounder, she wants the winner of the inaugural UFC featherweight title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie for her next fight.

