UFC Auckland Preliminary Bout Canceled

June 10, 2017
No Comments

Mere hours before the event, UFC officials canceled one of the UFC Fight Night 110 preliminary bouts.

UFC officials decided to pull the Dong Hyun Kim vs. Thibault Gouti bout from the Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass due to Gouti falling ill. 

UFC Fight Night 110 Lewis vs Hunt“On the advice of physicians, and with the athlete’s health and safety in mind, UFC has removed Thibault Gouti from his bout today against Dong Hyun Kim at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Hunt in Auckland, New Zealand due to illness,” the UFC said in a statement.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Hunt will proceed with 11 bouts.”

With the reduction in bouts, the event’s start time was also pushed back a half hour.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Auckland: Lewis vs. Hunt Live Results and Fight Stats.

