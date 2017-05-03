UFC Announces TUF 26 Will Crown Women’s Flyweight Champion

A new division will be created and a new champion will emerge from the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The UFC announced on Wednesday that it was cancelling the former casting call for Season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter and would instead go all-in to create a new women’s featherweight division.

Women’s flyweights between the ages of 21-34 with a winning record and at least three professional fights are invited to attend the open casting call for TUF 26 in Las Vegas on May 23. The season will also be open to females on the current UFC roster that can successfully make 125 pounds throughout the duration of the season.

The previous TUF 26 casting call for women’s strawweights and bantamweights as well as male middleweights has been canceled.

The season will begin filming in July and premiere on FS1 later this year.

Applications, which should be completed and brought to tryouts, can be found online at http://www.ufc.com/TUF26. The athletes will be required to grapple and hit pads, so please bring appropriate gear. Applicants will be notified at the end of the day if they have been selected to move on in the casting process. If selected, applicants must be prepared to stay in Las Vegas until Saturday, May 27. All questions can be directed to gdefranco@pilgrimstudios.com.

WHO:

125-pound women

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 23 at 8 a.m. PT

WHERE:

Palace Station Hotel

2411 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

