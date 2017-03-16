HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Now Believes Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Will Happen

Kelvin Gastelum vs Anderson Silva

featuredKelvin Gastelum Asks For, Receives Anderson Silva for Next Fight

Kelvin Gastelum UFC 200 weigh-in

featuredKelvin Gastelum Finishes Vitor Belfort in the First (UFC Fortaleza Results)

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Ends Retirement, Turns Up the Heat on Conor McGregor

UFC Announces 3 New European Events

March 16, 2017
2 Comments

UFC on Thursday announced three additional unmissable events, set to take place in Europe in 2017.

The organization will return to Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday, July 16, and Rotterdam in The Netherlands on Saturday, September 2. It will also host its very first live event in the Polish city of Gdańsk on Saturday, October 21.

The scheduled events complete the UFC’s European calendar for 2017, bringing the total number of live events set to be hosted in the region this year to five.

Following a sell-out debut event in Glasgow in July 2015, which saw Britain’s Michael Bisping secure a hard fought decision win in the main event over Brazilian Thales Leites, UFC made no secret of its intention to return to Scotland, and deliver another evening of unforgettable mixed martial arts action for fans. The SSE Arena will, once again, play host to the organization on July 16.

UFC will also respond to overwhelming demand from fight fans in the Netherlands by delivering an action packed card at the Rotterdam Ahoy in September. Just weeks ago, Dutch fans celebrated their first ever female UFC world champion, as Germaine de Randamie made history by becoming the UFC’s inaugural women’s featherweight champion. Joining de Randamie on the UFC roster is a strong contingent of Dutch fighters including No. 5 ranked middleweight Gegard Mousasi and top 10 heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Stefan Struve, all of whom will undoubtedly be hoping to feature on the highly anticipated fight card in their home country.

TRENDING > Dana White Now Believes Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Will Happen

UFC will round off its 2017 EMEA events calendar with a trip to the Ergo Arena in Gdańsk on October 21. UFC’s last visit to Poland was in April 2015, an event which was headlined by a rematch between two legendary heavyweights, Mirko Cro Cop and Gabriel Gonzaga. Since then, Polish fans have witnessed their UFC world strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, defend her title no less than four times. Elsewhere, the pool of Polish talent competing within the UFC continues to go from strength to strength and now includes former title challenger and No.2 ranked women’s strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz and top 15 heavyweight Daniel Omielanczuk.

Joe Carr, Senior Vice President, UFC International and Content said: “Europe remains an incredibly important market for our business and has been key to the international growth we’ve seen in recent years. It was only right that we committed to delivering these three events in the region in 2017.

“Our debut events in Glasgow and Rotterdam not only sold out, but were among the most successful that we held in 2015 and 2016 respectively, so the decision to return to those cities was an easy one for us. Returning to Poland made complete sense when you consider the fan following we have and level of talent our roster of athletes continues to showcase.

“We now have four European champions and when you add to that the exponential growth in this market, it’s exciting to consider what the future of European MMA will look like.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC 210: Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson 2...

Mar 16, 2017No Comments54 Views

Get an extended preview of the UFC 210 main event between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson, as well as the Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi co-main event.

Andre Harrison Mobile Aerofest

Andre Harrison Heading into...

Undefeated Andre Harrison challenges Lance Palmer for the World

Mar 16, 2017
Gunnar Nelson at UFC 194

Gunnar Nelson vs. Alan Joub...

The UFC Fight Night London co-main event features ninth

Mar 16, 2017
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes Teases Comeback...

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes hasn't set foot

Mar 16, 2017
  • El Gvapo

    I’m sure the ufc will put on stacked cards for these shows, just like they do for every European card.

    • Fritzl

      UFC Hamburg Last year sucked big Time!

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA