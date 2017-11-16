UFC Announces ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Season 27, Search Underway for Undefeated Fighters

The next season of “The Ultimate Fighter” has been announced.

The UFC will search for undefeated fighters with at least three professional fights on their records to make up the cast for the 27th season of the long running reality show.

Open tryouts for the show will be held at the Palace Station in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 12 with male fighters eligible from the featherweight (145 pounds), lightweight (155 pounds) and welterweight (170 pounds) eligible for the competition.

Filming for “The Ultimate Fighter: Battle of the Undefeated” will start in January with the show set to air on FS1 later in 2017.

“For those wishing to attend the tryouts, you must complete an application online at http://www.ufc.com/TUF27 and bring the completed form to the tryouts. Fighters trying out will be required to grapple and hit pads and must bring the appropriate gear to do so. Applicants will be notified at the end of the day if they have been selected to move on in the casting process. If selected, applicants must be prepared to stay in Las Vegas until Saturday, December 16.”

“The Ultimate Fighter” currently airs on Wednesday nights on FS1 and remains one of the longest running reality shows on television.

