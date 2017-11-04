               

UFC Announces Schedule For the First Quarter in 2018

November 4, 2017
The UFC has travel plans with events in St. Louis, Charlotte, Orlando as well as traveling international to Australia and Brazil in the first quarter of 2018.

On Saturday night, the UFC announced their full schedule for the first quarter of next year with three pay-per-views, a FOX event and a slew of international dates already confirmed.

Here’s the full schedule as it stands:

Sunday, Jan. 14 — UFC Fight Night in St. Louis, MO at the Scottrade Center

Saturday, Jan. 20 — UFC 220 in Boston, MA at the TD Garden Arena

Saturday, Jan 27. — UFC Fight Night in Charlotte, NC at the Spectrum Center

Saturday, Feb. 3 — UFC Fight Night in Belem, Brazil at the Mangueirinho Arena

Saturday, Feb. 10 — UFC 221 in Perth, Australia at the Perth Arena

Sunday, Feb. 18 — UFC Fight Night in Austin, TX at the Frank Erwin Center

Saturday, Feb. 24 — FOX UFC Fight Night in Orlando, FL at the Amway Center

Saturday, March 3 — UFC 222 in Las Vegas, NV at the T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, March 17 — UFC Fight Night in London, England at the O2 Arena

This will be the inaugural event for the UFC in St. Louis while they are returning to Charlotte and Austin for the first time in several years.

There’s also several international dates on the scheduled for the first quarter of 2018 including the UFC Fight Night event on Feb. 3 in Brazil. That’s noteworthy because that card takes place during Super Bowl weekend, which is traditionally a big UFC card.

Next year, however, it looks like the UFC is going to be business as usual with a fight night card in Brazil before the biggest television event in the world taking place 24 hours later.

